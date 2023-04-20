Saga (LON:SAGA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $127.62

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 127.62 ($1.58) and traded as low as GBX 126.66 ($1.57). Saga shares last traded at GBX 128.80 ($1.59), with a volume of 115,751 shares traded.

Saga Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £181.04 million, a P/E ratio of -69.25, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 148.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 127.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Saga Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.

