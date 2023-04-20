Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Saia were worth $13,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Saia by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 900.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 58.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 131.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Stock Up 0.4 %

SAIA opened at $274.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.98. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.03 and a 52 week high of $306.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.15). Saia had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Saia from $229.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Saia from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $2,695,630.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,071.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 11,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.99, for a total transaction of $3,202,166.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,498.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $2,695,630.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,071.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,137,223 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Saia

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.