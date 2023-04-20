Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Sells 3,715 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 199,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 17.9% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $549,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,148,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Apple by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,269,119 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $187,969,000 after acquiring an additional 29,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,527 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.82.

Apple Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $167.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $176.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

