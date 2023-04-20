Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

SAND has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $8.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sandstorm Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

SAND opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.97. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $8.75.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 709,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 102,760 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 100,345.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,063,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,832,000 after purchasing an additional 25,038,166 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.