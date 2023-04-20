Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY)

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAYGet Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Sodexo Stock Performance

Shares of SDXAY opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.78. Sodexo has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $22.14.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA is engaged in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. The firm focuses on tangible everyday gestures and actions through its services in order to have a positive economic, social and environmental impact over time. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

