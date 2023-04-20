Sarasin & Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,285 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $62,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,658,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,644,000 after purchasing an additional 235,599 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 197,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,399,000 after purchasing an additional 15,579 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 33,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.17.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $104.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $131.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.