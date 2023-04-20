Satovsky Asset Management LLC Has $7.37 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,714 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.1% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Apple by 53.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,178,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,342 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Apple by 13.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1,636.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,638,067 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,884,000 after buying an additional 6,255,726 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $167.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $176.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.82.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

