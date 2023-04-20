Seed Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 128,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 328,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,097,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.
Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE JNJ opened at $162.53 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.99. The firm has a market cap of $423.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
