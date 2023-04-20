Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $102.70

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.70 ($1.27) and traded as low as GBX 97.30 ($1.20). Seplat Energy shares last traded at GBX 97.30 ($1.20), with a volume of 125,885 shares.

Seplat Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 108.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 102.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99. The company has a market capitalization of £570.79 million, a P/E ratio of 1,081.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Seplat Energy alerts:

Seplat Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Seplat Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. Seplat Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,888.89%.

Seplat Energy Company Profile

Seplat Energy Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It generates hydrocarbon through seven oil and gas blocks in the Niger Delta region. The company also engages in the renewable energy generation activities. The company was formerly known as Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc and changed its name to Seplat Energy Plc in May 2021.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seplat Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seplat Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.