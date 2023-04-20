Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Short Interest Update

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,660,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the March 15th total of 9,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 106,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 14,204 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,894,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,969,000 after buying an additional 31,739 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $6.26 on Thursday. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $789.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

MCRB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

