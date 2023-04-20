Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ) Insider Mitchell Robert Flegg Sells 117,586 Shares

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Rating) insider Mitchell Robert Flegg sold 117,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 234 ($2.90), for a total transaction of £275,151.24 ($340,491.57).

Shares of Serica Energy stock opened at GBX 232 ($2.87) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 237.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 275.03. Serica Energy plc has a 52 week low of GBX 200 ($2.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 454 ($5.62). The company has a market cap of £884.24 million, a PE ratio of 374.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a GBX 14 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Serica Energy’s previous dividend of $8.00. This represents a yield of 5.81%. Serica Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Serica Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

