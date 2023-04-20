Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $12,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1,076.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCI. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Service Co. International Price Performance

In other news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,269,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,269,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,282,918.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International stock opened at $70.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $56.85 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Featured Articles

