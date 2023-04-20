SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SGSOY. Societe Generale began coverage on SGS in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered SGS from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $933.52.

SGS Price Performance

Shares of SGSOY stock opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.34. SGS has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

SGS Cuts Dividend

About SGS

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%.

(Get Rating)

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.

See Also

