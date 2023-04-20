SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on SGSOY. Societe Generale began coverage on SGS in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered SGS from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $933.52.
SGS Price Performance
Shares of SGSOY stock opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.34. SGS has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
SGS Cuts Dividend
About SGS
SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SGS (SGSOY)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.