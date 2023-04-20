Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $39.61

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$39.61 and traded as high as C$40.49. Shaw Communications shares last traded at C$40.48, with a volume of 6,724,328 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SJR.B shares. Scotiabank downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$40.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shaw Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.13.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.34.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

