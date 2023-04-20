Short Interest in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Increases By 20.2%

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 407,700 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 339,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 427,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 28.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 1,088.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Mesa Air Group by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.82% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.
Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $147.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.09 million. Mesa Air Group had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 33.46%. Analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
