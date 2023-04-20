Short Interest in Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) Declines By 11.5%

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 330,800 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the March 15th total of 373,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 548,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Meten Holding Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Meten Holding Group stock. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 577,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Meten Holding Group makes up about 1.2% of Empery Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Empery Asset Management LP owned 5.06% of Meten Holding Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Meten Holding Group Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:METX opened at $0.24 on Thursday. Meten Holding Group has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $3.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.25.

About Meten Holding Group

Meten Holding Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It offers general adult ELT, junior ELT, overseas training, online ELT, and other English language-related services to students from a range of age groups. The company is also involved in the cryptocurrency mining business.

