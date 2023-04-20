Short Interest in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Declines By 10.2%

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the March 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 393,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $26,788,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $21,441,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 258.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,778,000 after purchasing an additional 713,095 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 670,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1,221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 694,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,589,000 after acquiring an additional 641,804 shares in the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.59. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $30.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MIRM. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its products include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz in May 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

