Short Interest in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Drops By 7.7%

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,700 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the March 15th total of 201,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 107,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MCRI opened at $76.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.68. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $94.26.

Monarch Casino & Resort Dividend Announcement

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.10). Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $120.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Monarch Casino & Resort’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCRI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Macquarie cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.