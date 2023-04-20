Short Interest in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Increases By 19.9%

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,470,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the March 15th total of 9,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days. Approximately 10.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Veradigm Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $12.45 on Thursday. Veradigm has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veradigm
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 974.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,286,015 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,330 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 125.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,480,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,553,000 after acquiring an additional 823,345 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,926,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,989,000 after buying an additional 620,612 shares during the period. Boone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,584,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after buying an additional 584,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.
About Veradigm
Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.
