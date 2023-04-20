SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Buys 220 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,488 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.9% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $104.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $157.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.06 and its 200-day moving average is $97.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.16, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

