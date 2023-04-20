Signaturefd LLC Acquires 126 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,037 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Workiva by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Workiva by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 32,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,353,000 after purchasing an additional 149,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WK opened at $98.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.34. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $110.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $143.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.22 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,024.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 10,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $948,414.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,535,901.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 10,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $948,414.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,364 shares in the company, valued at $8,535,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $1,353,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,399 shares in the company, valued at $7,612,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,097,248. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on WK. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Workiva from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Workiva from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workiva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

