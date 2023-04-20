Signaturefd LLC Acquires 2,477 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 175.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in JFrog during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,157,000. Algert Global LLC grew its position in JFrog by 76.4% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 47,886 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in JFrog by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 23.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 7.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.31. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $27.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.91 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 32.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. Analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FROG. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of JFrog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $37,465.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,303,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,484,932.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $37,465.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,303,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,484,932.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 30,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,367,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,345,650.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,021,881. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

