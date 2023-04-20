Signaturefd LLC Acquires 357 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,253,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,605,450,000 after acquiring an additional 346,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,149,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,147,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,466,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,467,000 after purchasing an additional 575,545 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 131.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $72.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $72.53. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACGL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at $50,702,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,319,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,143 shares of company stock worth $4,938,291 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Further Reading

