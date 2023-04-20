Signaturefd LLC Acquires 6 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEB. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Seaboard by 0.3% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Seaboard by 4.7% during the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Seaboard during the first quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Seaboard by 10.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Seaboard by 36.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $3,930.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,858.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,832.11. Seaboard Co. has a 12 month low of $3,295.00 and a 12 month high of $4,334.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Seaboard’s payout ratio is 1.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Seaboard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Seaboard Corp. engages in hog production and pork processing in the U.S., commodity trading and grain processing in Africa and South America, cargo shipping services in the U.S., Caribbean and Central and South America, sugar and alcohol production in Argentina, and electric power generation in the Dominican Republic.

