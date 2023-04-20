Signaturefd LLC Acquires 8,095 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 2,135.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,095 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BGS. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 45,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised B&G Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Insider Transactions at B&G Foods

B&G Foods Stock Up 3.0 %

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $185,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,531.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods stock opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.93 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $29.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $623.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.86 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is -506.67%.

B&G Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.