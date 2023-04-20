Signaturefd LLC Boosts Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 126.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance now owns 632,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,739,000 after buying an additional 102,390 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 585,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,989,000 after buying an additional 10,615 shares during the period. TTP Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 503,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,686,000 after buying an additional 9,613 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 282,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,312,000 after buying an additional 259,245 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 276,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,813,000 after buying an additional 6,845 shares during the period.

BATS MOAT opened at $73.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.14 and a 200-day moving average of $67.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

