Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Signal LP purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,340,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 202,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 43,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,733,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,357,000 after purchasing an additional 936,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DASH. Piper Sandler cut shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.95.

DoorDash Price Performance

NYSE:DASH opened at $61.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.51. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $107.65.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 10,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $769,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 10,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $769,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $7,021,161.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 671,381 shares of company stock valued at $38,634,750. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.