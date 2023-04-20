Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 490.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,089,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566,633 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 78.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,928,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,995 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the third quarter worth $9,320,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 152.9% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,582,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,416,000 after acquiring an additional 956,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 68.6% during the third quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 2,111,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,237,000 after acquiring an additional 859,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $9.55 on Thursday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 11.56%.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

