Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,401 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,812,000 after purchasing an additional 133,565 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,986,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,685,000 after purchasing an additional 22,123 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,800,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,758,000 after purchasing an additional 25,086 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,405,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,831,000 after purchasing an additional 59,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,518,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,230,000 after buying an additional 15,651 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SASR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of SASR stock opened at $23.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.85. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.48 and a 52 week high of $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $159.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.43 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.96%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

