Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 210.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Crown by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000.

Get Crown alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CCK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Crown from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.27.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $79.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $124.10.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 5.62%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.08%.

About Crown

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.