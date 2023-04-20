Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 769 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 7.1% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 527,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,190,000 after purchasing an additional 35,172 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228,920 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 14.2% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 27,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the third quarter worth approximately $696,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho cut IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

IDACORP Stock Performance

NYSE IDA opened at $111.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $115.92.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $422.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.62 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

