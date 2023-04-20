Signaturefd LLC Buys 199 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 264.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:TER opened at $98.56 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $117.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.43%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $1,112,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $1,112,977.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,861.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,578. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.