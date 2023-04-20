Signaturefd LLC Decreases Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $701,203,000 after buying an additional 260,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,293,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,702,000 after purchasing an additional 52,265 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,454,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,418,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,388,000 after purchasing an additional 41,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,348,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,141,000 after purchasing an additional 89,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC opened at $59.42 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $64.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.12.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $456.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.18 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 26.69%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $577,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,165 shares in the company, valued at $331,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $577,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,165 shares in the company, valued at $331,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 37,566 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $2,388,821.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,813,217 shares in the company, valued at $560,432,469.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 235,523 shares of company stock worth $13,928,946. 25.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

