Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EC. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Ecopetrol from $12.40 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecopetrol has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Ecopetrol Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EC opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.43. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecopetrol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1479 per share. This represents a yield of 20.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is 37.73%.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

