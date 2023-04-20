Signaturefd LLC Grows Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFX. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 9,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 59.9% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Price Performance

NYSE:TFX opened at $268.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $182.65 and a 12 month high of $349.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.09 and its 200 day moving average is $234.55.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.29 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $291.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.08.

Teleflex Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

