Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 419.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter worth $37,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter worth $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 33.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 56.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

H&R Block Stock Down 0.2 %

HRB stock opened at $33.86 on Thursday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $48.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.66.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.11. H&R Block had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 337.61%. The business had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

