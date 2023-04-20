Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 420.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT Price Performance

Shares of GMRE opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $619.98 million, a PE ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $16.21.

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 420.00%.

GMRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of those properties to healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.