Signaturefd LLC Has $100,000 Stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Futu by 596.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Futu by 126.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Futu by 23.3% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Futu Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ FUTU opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.84. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $72.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Futu

FUTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CLSA lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.60 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Futu has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.52.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

