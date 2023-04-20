Signaturefd LLC Has $102,000 Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 465 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 176.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 322,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,180,000 after purchasing an additional 206,055 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 4,611.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 116,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,696,000 after purchasing an additional 114,217 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 25.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,541,000 after purchasing an additional 76,883 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 9.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 904,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,852,000 after purchasing an additional 75,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 16.5% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 346,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,434,000 after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LFUS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.20.

Littelfuse Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $250.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.85 and a 200-day moving average of $241.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.19 and a 52-week high of $281.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $613.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.85 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 20.18%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 16.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $874,369.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,053.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $874,369.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,053.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.36, for a total transaction of $317,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,557.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,081 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

