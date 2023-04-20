Signaturefd LLC Has $104,000 Stock Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 110.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,025 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,121,000 after buying an additional 155,802 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,680,634 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,816,000 after buying an additional 147,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,006,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,900,000 after buying an additional 295,698 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,499,105 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,950,000 after buying an additional 332,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,769,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,675,000 after buying an additional 976,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.24. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.47.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.80 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 5.11%. Equities analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SXC shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SunCoke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on SunCoke Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 13,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $137,366.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,318.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

