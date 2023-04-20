Signaturefd LLC Has $79,000 Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

In related news, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $159,423.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $159,423.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,189 shares in the company, valued at $844,836.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.59.

NYSE:FND opened at $99.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.49 and its 200-day moving average is $82.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.91 and a 52 week high of $102.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.86.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

