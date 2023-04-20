Signaturefd LLC Has $85,000 Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,732,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,018,000 after buying an additional 211,608 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,899,000 after purchasing an additional 133,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,274,000 after purchasing an additional 84,548 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,048,000 after purchasing an additional 67,782 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,605,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,363,000 after purchasing an additional 61,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.20.

NYSE SNX opened at $91.37 on Thursday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.08. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. On average, analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $55,964.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,947,144.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $839,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,891,617.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $55,964.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,947,144.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,201,288 shares of company stock valued at $504,589,358. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

