Signaturefd LLC Has $88,000 Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 311.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

Organon & Co. Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE OGN opened at $23.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.04. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $20.96 and a 12 month high of $39.09.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.21%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

About Organon & Co.

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.