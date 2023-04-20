Signaturefd LLC Has $94,000 Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 52.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $975,808.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 2.1 %

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

REXR opened at $56.27 on Thursday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.74 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 165.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REXR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also

