Signaturefd LLC Has $98,000 Position in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) by 814.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,548 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Thoughtworks were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWKS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Thoughtworks by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Thoughtworks by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Thoughtworks by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,277,000 after buying an additional 1,769,406 shares in the last quarter. 19.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Thoughtworks from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Thoughtworks Price Performance

Shares of TWKS stock opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $21.67. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.08.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $310.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thoughtworks

In other news, CEO Guo Xiao bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $267,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,616,903.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Erin Cummins bought 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $110,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,228.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guo Xiao purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $267,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,616,903.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

