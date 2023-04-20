Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating) by 198.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,216 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,856,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,009,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 3.3 %

SOXL stock opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $30.85. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 3.95.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

