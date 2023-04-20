Signaturefd LLC Lowers Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSI. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 17,088 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 71,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.22.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $134.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.78. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.02 and a twelve month high of $151.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 113.48%.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

