Signaturefd LLC Lowers Position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,110 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CS. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 202.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 950.0% in the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 4 to CHF 2.90 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.14.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

NYSE CS opened at $0.92 on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $7.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Suisse Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.0547 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse Group’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio is -1.43%.

About Credit Suisse Group

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.