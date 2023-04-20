Signaturefd LLC Makes New Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ball in the third quarter worth $1,695,575,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Ball in the third quarter worth $1,145,245,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Ball in the third quarter worth $666,807,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at $419,203,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at $281,391,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Ball Stock Performance

NYSE:BALL opened at $52.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $89.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.60. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

