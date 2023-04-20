Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,273 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,435 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in NOV by 288.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOV Trading Up 1.0 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark started coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87 and a beta of 1.89. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $24.83.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. NOV had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. NOV’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

